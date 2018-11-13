Culver 21 points, Odiase 13 boards in Texas Tech’s 59-40 win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 21 points, Norense Odiase grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds and Texas Tech shrugged off Southeastern Louisiana for a 59-40 victory Tuesday night.

Culver, a major contributor from Tech’s first NCAA Elite Eight team last season, scored six points in the final 1:58 before halftime to give the Red Raiders (3-0) a 32-19 lead.

Moses Greenwood scored 13 points and freshman sharpshooter Parker Edwards added 11 points off the bench for Southeastern (1-3), which had a miserable shooting night. The Lions shot 26 percent (12 of 46) overall and 17 percent (5 of 29) from 3-point territory.

Those shooting woes kept Southeastern from ever throwing too much of a scare into Tech, which dominated the rebound battle 38-25. The Red Raiders haven’t trailed this season.

Edwards buried a 3-pointer and swished three free throws when he was fouled on another deep jumper to bookend a 9-1 burst late in the first half that pulled the Lions within 26-17 before Culver’s late points.

Greenwood hit a 3 in the opening minute of the season half to get the Lions within 32-22, but they never got closer.

Tech barreled to an 18-3 lead in the first 9 ½ minutes, largely because the Lions struggled to find good, open shots, let alone knock them down.

Southeastern, which had lopsided losses at LSU and Nebraska last week, missed 11 of its first 12 field goals and went 8 minutes between made buckets against a smothering Raiders’ defense.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions showed a much more competitive verve against a major conference opponent after losses by 31 points at LSU and 52 at Nebraska. As was the case in the first three games, shooting from outside was a major issue and something Southeastern will have to remedy — although the Lions aren’t likely to face the same level of defense in the Southland Conference they have so far.

Texas Tech: In its toughest test in the first three games, the Red Raiders showed the kind of grit that typified their 2017-18 season. The victory wasn’t a thing of beauty by any means, but Culver showed a knack for taking a game over when needed and that will be important down the road.

UP NEXT

Tech steps up several notches when it travels to Kansas City to face Southern California on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center. The Raiders will face either Nebraska or Missouri State the following night.

Southeastern Louisiana heads back home after a grinding four games, three on the road, over an eight-day stretch. The Lions host Stetson on Saturday.

