Debate continues over proposed ticket sales fee in city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly formed group is supporting a proposed 7 percent fee on arts, sports and entertainment ticket sales in Ohio’s capital city as debate over the proposal continues.

“Protect Art 4 Columbus” says the fee will help protect the economic benefit that arts, culture, sports and entertainment create in Columbus.

The group of neighborhood leaders, small business owners, parents, retirees, artists, art patrons and sports fans announced its organization Thursday.

The proposal by the Greater Columbus Arts Council is being considered by Columbus City Council. It would raise $15 million a year to support the arts and also pay for updates to the city’s Nationwide Arena.

Opponents say the tax would hurt attendance at big events, cutting a competitive advantage that helps Columbus attract them.