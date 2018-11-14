DraftKings, Resorts fire latest shot in sport book arms race

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — DraftKings and Resorts Casino are firing the latest shot in New Jersey’s sports book arms race, with a full-fledged sports betting facility due to open in a week.

The two companies told The Associated Press it will open on Nov. 20 near where patrons walk in off the Boardwalk.

It is the latest ambitious offering in a scramble by New Jersey casinos, racetracks and bookmakers to have not only an online operation, but also a game-day physical facility to attract and hold fans as they bet, eat and drink.

Six of the seven Atlantic City casinos that offer sports betting are operating in smaller temporary quarters with plans to expand to full-blown sports books in the coming months; the Ocean Resort casino opened with a full sports book in June.