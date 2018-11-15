Fatal Accident Closes I-70 WB in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a two vehicle fatal accident early Thursday morning . Initial reports indicate a semi tractor trailer and a car were involved in the crash on I-70 near the Maple Avenue exit that occurred around 2:30 am. The driver of the truck was killed. The westbound lanes of the interstate are closed. The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency has also been called for help due to an oil and fuel spill. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says the semi was seriously damaged and it will take “some time” to get the scene cleaned up and the highway reopened. Jadwin added that there is also another accident near the Underwood Street exit on the westbound side involving a mixture of 9 vehicles and semi trucks. He says roads are slick due to freezing rain and state and city crews are applying salt.