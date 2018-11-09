Fatal accident in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio – The Newark Divisions of Police and Fire responded to North 21st Street for a fatal crash involving a juvenile bicyclist.

At 5:49 P.M. Friday, November 9th, first responders of the Newark Divisions of Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of 974 North 21st Street in reference to a crash involving a bicycle. Upon arrival, they found the bicyclist had died from injuries sustained in the crash. The rider was identified as 12-year-old Timothy Sanders of Newark.

While the investigation continues, initial information gathered indicates that Sanders was cycling eastbound across North 21st Street when he was first struck by a vehicle in the left hand northbound lane of travel and then another vehicle in the right hand northbound lane.

The crash was not in the area of a crosswalk or intersection. The Licking County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

On scene, supervisors requested the assistance of a victim’s advocate from the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office to consult with the drivers as well as assisting officers notifying Sander’s family.