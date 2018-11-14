Fatal Fire and Explosion in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the occupants inside a home on County Road 58 were found dead Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call around 12:15 in the 43000 block of County Road 58 after a call about a loud explosion with possible fire.

When deputies arrived they found a fully involved structure fire of a residence and out buildings.

Upon an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office the occupants of the address were located inside the home deceased.

The names of the victims aren’t being released pending notification of immediate family.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Fire Marshal.

Assisting the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Jackson Township Fire Department, Coshocton City Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire District, Walhonding Valley Fire District, Conesville Fire Department, Coshocton County EMS, Salvation Army, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.