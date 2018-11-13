Happ scores 30 as Wisconsin pulls away from Xavier 77-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ethan Happ followed his triple-double in Wisconsin’s opener with another dominant performance Tuesday night, getting 30 points and 13 rebounds as the Badgers pulled away to a 77-68 victory over Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Wisconsin (2-0) opened the second half with a 19-4 run led by Happ , who drove inside for four baskets that set the tone. Xavier didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way, snapping its streak of 41 straight nonconference victories at the Cintas Center.

Xavier (2-1) hadn’t lost a nonconference game on its home court since a 56-55 defeat against Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012.

It was the third time the teams have played in the last four seasons. The Badgers upset the Musketeers 66-63 in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Xavier won in Madison 80-70 last season.

Happ was coming off the second triple-double in Wisconsin history during an 85-63 win over Coppin State — 10 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists. On Tuesday, he scored 18 in the second half as the Badgers blew open a close game . D’Mitrik Trice scored a career-high 22 points, making all five of his shots from beyond the arc.

Naji Marshall had a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for Xavier. Point guard Quentin Goodin played his second game since returning from a left shoulder injury during practice last month and scored 13 points, favoring the arm at times.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Trice missed the last 23 games last season with a foot injury and has made a big impact in his return. He scored a career-high 21 points against Coppin State, going 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Trice three early 3s helped the Badgers get comfortable on the road.

Xavier: Perimeter defense was the Musketeers’ focus after they allowed Evansville to hit 17 3-pointers during their 91-85 win last Wednesday, the most 3s allowed by a Xavier team. Wisconsin made only four 3s in the first half, and the Badgers took the ball inside to take control in the second half.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Southern Baptist on Saturday.

Xavier plays Auburn on Monday at the Maui Invitational.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25