Haws hits flurry of 3s, BYU defeats Utah Valley 75-65

PROVO, Utah (AP) — TJ Haws scored a flurry of 3-point baskets early in the second half and finished with 23 points as BYU defeated Utah Valley 75-65 Friday night in the wake of an NCAA announcement the program was being hit with sanctions.

Yoeli Childs scored 20 points, including a putback after Utah Valley came within 65-61 late in the game. Zac Seljaas hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead and BYU put it away with five straight free throws.

Jake Toolson drove for a layup and was fouled, converting the 3-point play with 3:41 remaining as Utah Valley cut the gap to 65-61. Toolson led the Wolverines with 14 points. Benjamin Nakwaasah scored 10.

BYU trailed 26-25 at the half, shooting 31 percent and going 1-for-10 from behind the 3-point arc. Sparked by Haws hitting three treys in four minutes, BYU scored 50 in the second half, 5-for-12 from distance.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Friday that BYU is on two years probation and will vacate 47 wins in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons after four boosters gave $12,000-worth of improper benefits to former guard Nick Emery.