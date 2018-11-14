Hue Jackson back with Bengals in unscripted coaching role

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson was talking to reporters outside Paul Brown Stadium when quarterback Andy Dalton yelled at him that practice was about to begin.

Just like old times.

The former Bengals offensive coordinator is back in town, though this time dabbling in the other side of the playbook. Coach Marvin Lewis hired his close friend to help with a change on defense as the Bengals (5-4) prepare to play in Baltimore (4-5).

Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and decided to fill both roles — head coach and coordinator — with Jackson helping him prepare the game plans and direct players on the sideline on game days.

It’s an undefined role with one clear boundary: No involvement in the offense.

