Information Wanted in Theft Case

An up to $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a theft case.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reports that during the overnight hours of Saturday, September 8, suspects broke into the National Trails Country Store on National Trail Road and stole a large amount of cigarettes valued at more than $5,000.

The suspects were described as white males, wearing dark pants, hoodies and yellow gloves.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.