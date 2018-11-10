Japanese teenager Kihira wins NHK Trophy on Grand Prix debut

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira upstaged the favorites on Saturday to win the NHK Trophy on her Grand Prix debut.

The 16-year-old Kihira, who was fifth after the short program, produced a flawless free skate to earn 154.72 points for a total of 224.31.

Satoko Miyahara, also of Japan, was second with 219.47 points, followed by short program leader Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia with 219.02.

Kihira opened with a triple axel, triple toe loop combination and added six more triple jumps to become the first Japanese skater to win the NHK Trophy since Miyahara in 2015.

Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won gold in the pairs free skating, securing their second consecutive victory and advancing to the Grand Prix Final, starting Dec. 6.

Zabiiako and Enbert received a season-best 140.66 points in the free skate for a total of 214.14.

Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China earned the silver medal with 207. 24 and bronze went to Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States with 190.49.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports