ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville High School senior Jewel Goins signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

Goins is on her way to Ohio Valley University to play golf. While there, she will join her sister, Joslyn who is also on the roster.

Goins finished her senior season as East District Co-Player of the Year, Academic All-Ohio and first team All-District. She was also a member of Zanesville’s 2017 state qualifying team.