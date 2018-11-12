Jonathan Klinsmann added to US roster vs England, Italy

Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former American coach Jurgen Klinsmann, has been added to the U.S. roster for exhibition games against England and Italy and could make his national team debut.

Now 21, Klinsmann left Cal Berkeley to sign with Hertha Berlin before the 2017-18 season. He made his team debut last Dec. 7 in a Europa League match against Oestersunds.

Klinsmann played for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

He replaces Zack Steffen, who has been playing with an aggravated right hamstring since the 4-2 loss to Colombia on Oct. 11.

Ethan Horvath was the only goalkeeper at training Monday at Brentford in London. Brad Guzan was due to travel after playing for Atlanta on Sunday night in its win over New York City in the MLS playoffs.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe also was dropped Monday, a day after straining his left hamstring while playing for Atlanta.

The U.S. plays England in London on Thursday and Italy on Nov. 20 at Genk, Belgium, in likely the last matches under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

___

