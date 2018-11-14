Kylan Harper Signs National Letter of Intent

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Family, friends, coaches and teammates all gathered at Bishop Rosecrans High School Wednesday afternoon in support of Kylan Harper.

The senior signed her National Letter of Intent to Youngstown State to play soccer. Harper finishes her career at Bishop Rosecrans as one of the most decorated players in program history.

“It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to since I first started playing soccer,” Harper said. “I was about five or six years old. The dream just started becoming a reality once I got closer to high school and it’s so nice to finally make it come true.”