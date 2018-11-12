Lewis scores 18, Presbyterian hits 16 3s in win over Welch

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Francois Lewis made 7 of 9 from the field and led five Presbyterian players in double figures with 18 points to help the Blue Hose beat Welch 109-57 on Monday night.

Cory Hightower and Romeo Crouch scored 16 points apiece, JC Younger added 15 and Jamie Baker had 12 points for Presbyterian (2-1).

Hightower scored five points during an 8-0 opening spurt and Younger hit four of his five 3-pointers to make it 20-5 less than five minutes in. The Blue Hose led by double figures the rest of the way. Presbyterian led by 34 at the break and scored 28 of the first 35 second-half points to make it 94-39 with 8:45 to go.

Tyler Justice scored 14 points for Welch, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Presbyterian shot 52 percent overall, had 25 assists on 41 field goals and hit 16 3s.