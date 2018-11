LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – Licking County Crime Stoppers is searching for Timothy Newlon of Newark, a white 26-year-old male with blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’8 and 225 pounds.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information that could lead to his arrest. Newlon is wanted for a probation violation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.