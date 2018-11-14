Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy has knee surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says left-back Benjamin Mendy has undergone knee surgery.

City said in a statement on Wednesday that Mendy had an operation on a meniscus problem after withdrawing from the France squad.

It did not provide a timescale for his recovery.

Mendy missed the majority of last season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Crystal Palace in September 2017.

He returned from injury in April and has started nine of City’s 12 Premier League games this season.

Mendy cost a reported 52 million pounds when he moved to the Etihad from Monaco in 2017.