A man pleads guilty in Licking County to causing physical harm to a 5-week-old child.

The prosecutor’s office said Dalton McDaniel entered a plea of guilty to charges of child endangering and felonious assault.

A judge sentenced McDaniel to three years in prison.

The prosecutor’s office said the incidents took place between September 15 and October 23 of last year.

The child suffered a broken leg and arm and had multiple bruises to the body.