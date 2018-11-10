Model Railroad Club Annual Open House Today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club hosted their annual Open House today.

The Open House’s purpose is to show off to the community their train display. Club President, Brian Harrier, said the club has progressed since last year by featuring more scenes with details. They are near completion on the entire layout for the train display.

“This allows the public to come up and see everything that we have accomplished over the last year,” Harrier said.

Harrier added that the club’s focus is on the children so kids are able to develop an interest in the hobby as well.

“I mean, a lot of us started when we were kids. Kind of got into the hobby, and kind of grew into this. And now we all get together, we like to have the younger people come up here to kind of develop that interest,” he said.

The Open House will run again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 24 South 6th Street in Zanesville.