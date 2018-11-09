Model Railroad Club Hosting Open House

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Open House this weekend.

The Open House is a way to show off to the community the club’s train display. The Club has been in existence for over 40 years. Club member, Rick Gooden, invites the public to check out the trains and the progress to the display.

“And people come up and took a look at and see the kind of progress we’ve made in the last year. A lot of people, or returned people come up and see things that just opened up. We really try to push this a little bit towards the kids,” said Gooden.

Gooden said their main focus is on children because they want to keep the hobby alive. He’s been interested in train modeling since he was a child and it’s always been important to him. He hopes the open house inspires other children to feel the same.

“There’s just not a lot of young people getting in this anymore. That’s why this layout is kind of computerized, there’s sound in the engines, things to grab the kids.” He said.

The open house runs all weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at 24 South 6th Street in Zanesville.