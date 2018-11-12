Monument honors county residents who died in WWI

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — A monument honoring 327 soldiers, sailors, Marines and nurses who died during World War I has been unveiled in a cemetery in suburban Toledo.

The Blade reports the star-shaped memorial tablet of black granite was unveiled in a ceremony Sunday at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. The monument is engraved with the names of those from Lucas County who served and died in the war.

Toledo Memorial Park President and CEO Jeff Clegg said area residents wanting to honor those who died planted 327 trees a few years after WWI in a field that later became the cemetery. Each tree had a bronze plaque at its base detailing the person for whom that tree was planted.

Cemetery representatives agreed to erect the monument after the growing trees overtook the plaques.

