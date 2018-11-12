Muskingum County Library Outreach Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Finding new and innovative ways to bring the library to those who can’t make their way to it.

The Muskingum County Library created a new outreach program to provide services to targeted populations and locations in the area. They are promoting awareness in the community of the different library resources that are available to those who might not be able to visit their facilities.

“A lot of libraries, including ourselves realize that people who are unable to come to us are not getting services. So we are looking into ways of getting out there to people who are homebound, who maybe live in nursing homes, or just cannot for whatever reason come into our facilities, our branches,” said Muskingum County Library Outreach Services Manager, Beth Brown.

Brown said this was a vision of the Director and the Board. She said many libraries in Ohio have realized the importance of Outreach.

“Libraries have seen the importance, we are taking opportunities to be creative and just get out there and see people, and just show them the wealth of information and resources. Things that they can have with us,” she said.

Outreach services maintain contact and establish partnerships with area county agencies, community groups, organizations, and individuals to encourage library use.