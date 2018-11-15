No charges over mock rape complaints at haunted house

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say they won’t file criminal charges in connection with a haunted house attraction where visitors complained that actors simulated raping them.

Springfield Township police said in a statement Wednesday that Akron Fright Fest actors had “used poor judgment” in October but that there was “no physical evidence to substantiate allegations of a crime being committed.”

An Akron couple says they were pushed onto a mattress where actors simulated rape. The couple has sued owner Jeremy Caudill and several Fright Fest employees, claiming they never signed waivers or consented to the treatment. They’re seeking $50,000 in damages.

Caudill has said he was appalled at the alleged behavior.