Outside reports expected in trapped Cincinnati teen’s death

CINCINNATI (AP) — Findings and recommendations are coming from two companies hired by Cincinnati authorities for independent reviews into the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

A special city council meeting is planned Thursday for reports on the emergency center and police response.

The city has already been upgrading smart-phone communications, computer-assisted dispatch, police in-car mapping, and training in the aftermath of Kyle Plush’s April 10 death. Two officers sent in response to the student’s first 911 call drove through parking areas around the school, but didn’t get out. Police have said they didn’t have information needed to narrow their search.

Plush’s father found his son dead, pinned in the minivan’s rear, nearly six hours after the first of two 911 calls.