Pair of critically-endangered red wolves arrive at Akron Zoo

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Akron Zoo says two wolves that are a part of a critically endangered species have come to live at the zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan.

The red wolf is one of the world’s most endangered wolf species, and it is believed only about 60 wolves remain in the wild. Cleveland.com reports the wolf species were decimated by predator-control programs.

The four-year old brothers — Waya, which means “wolf” in Cherokee, and Mohe, meaning “elk” in Cherokee — came to Akron from Wisconsin. The Akron Zoo’s original red wolf, Itabi, has been moved to the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, more than 200 red wolves are maintained in captive breeding facilities around the country.

