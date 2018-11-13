Pistons say Kennard to continue rehab for 2 more weeks

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say injured guard Luke Kennard will continue his rehab for two more weeks while working his way back toward basketball activity.

The Pistons updated Kennard’s status Tuesday. He injured his right shoulder in an Oct. 25 game against Cleveland.

Bernard Condevaux, the team’s medical director, said Kennard was recently re-examined by team doctors, and the medical staff is pleased with how the shoulder has responded to treatment.

The Pistons took Kennard in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Duke. He averaged 7.6 points per game as a rookie.

Detroit plays at Toronto on Wednesday night.

___

