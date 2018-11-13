Police: 13-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool; dies

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy celebrating his birthday at a hotel swimming pool in Ohio was found unresponsive in the pool and died later at a hospital.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Wickliffe say they were called to the pool for a possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. Friday after someone found Larrion Mattice unresponsive and pulled him from the pool. Police gave the boy CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Authorities say the death appears accidental, but the investigation is continuing.