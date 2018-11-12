Police: Bodies of couple shot multiple times found in home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a husband and wife have been shot multiple times at their suburban Cleveland home and have died.

North Royalton police said Monday that the bodies of Dennis and Helen Lucak, both 72, were found about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say they have taken a “person of interest” in the shooting into custody, but no charges have been filed.

Authorities say a relative who was concerned when the couple didn’t show up Sunday for a function at a church where Dennis Lucak served as a deacon notified police. Officers then went to the couple’s home and found both Lucaks dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Officer are assisting police with their investigation.