Police: Son of slain couple charged with aggravated murder

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the son of a couple found fatally shot in their suburban Cleveland home has been charged with aggravated murder.

North Royalton police say 44-year-old Michael Lucak (loo-SAK’) also was charged Tuesday with aggravated burglary and theft. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether he has an attorney.

Police found the bodies of Dennis and Helen Lucak on Sunday evening after a relative became concerned when the couple didn’t show up at a church service. Authorities say the Lucaks, both 72, had been shot multiple times and their bodies were inside a locked room.

Police said they were trying to determine a motive. They said they found Michael Lucak in a motel after they tracked cellphones taken from his parents’ home.