Police: Vehicle hits, injures baby, 2 women

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a vehicle struck and injured a baby and two women in Cleveland and fled the scene.

Cleveland police initially reported the vehicle hit a 6-year-old boy and two women around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a city street. Later Sunday, police reported that the age of the minor who was struck is six months and not six years.

Authorities say a 50-year-old woman was critically injured, while a 47-year-old woman and the baby had minor injuries. All three were taken to a hospital.

Police say have the recovered the car that they suspect hit the pedestrians and were searching for the driver.