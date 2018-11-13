Prepping for Sertoma Pancake Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Stomachs are already growling in anticipation for one of Zanesville’s biggest events.

Tomorrow the Sertoma Pancake Day is taking place at Secrest Auditorium. The event features all you can eat pancakes for $7 if you buy the ticket in advance, and $8 at the door. The full meal will include pancakes, sausage, milk, orange juice, or coffee. Members of the Sertoma Club are spending today setting up tables, chairs, and all the pancake batter to be used and cooked tomorrow.



“We’re actually setting up for our annual Pancake Day here at Secrest Auditorium. This will be approximately 62 years that we have done this in Zanesville,” said Sertoma member, Chief Russell Taylor.

Chief Russell Taylor said that it takes a lot of planning but they have a pattern of setting up the club follows every year. Last year for this event, there were 16,000 pancakes served. This year, they are using 52 cases of pancake mix, and they expect 3,500 people to come through. All the proceeds benefit the Sertoma Project Fund, which helps supply hearing aids to those who need it.

“A whole lot of fun, whole lot of people, whole lot of good pancakes, and great sausage,” Taylor mentioned.

The Sertoma Club will start serving the public from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.