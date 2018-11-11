Ross, Vucevic lift Magic over Knicks 115-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 22 points, Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic cruised past the New York Knicks 115-89 on Sunday night.

Harlem native Mo Bamba played his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden and had 15 points and eight rebounds. Evan Fournier added 12 points for the Magic, who have won two straight and four of five.

The Magic made a season-high 17 3-pointers off 42 attempts.

Orlando reeled off 10 straight points to start the game, capped by Vucevic’s turnaround jumper that forced the Knicks to call a timeout with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

Enes Kanter notched his fifth straight double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. He put New York on the board with a tip-in layup, ending a string of eight straight misses to make it 10-2.

The Magic closed the first quarter out on a 20-8 run, highlighted by Jerian Grant’s 3 with 0.7 seconds left to lead 30-10.

Orlando never looked back, leading by 34 points during the fourth quarter.

Kevin Knox had 17 points for the Knicks, who’ve lost two straight and four of five.

New York was held to 33 percent from the field and made just 4 of 27 from deep.

TIP-INS

Magic: Aaron Gordon was held out due to a sprained left ankle. The Orlando forward got injured in the second half of Friday night’s victory over Washington. Jerrell Martin started at power forward in his place. … Orlando’s previous high mark behind the 3-point line was 16, Oct. 20 at Philadelphia.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson tied a Knicks rookie record with seven blocks, one below the franchise record.

DRESS TO IMPRESS

New York unveiled its City Edition Uniform for Sunday night’s game which featured a blue and orange trim throughout the jersey and shorts, similar to the set the team wore during the 2015-16 season, paying homage to the 1952-61 Knicks uniform.

