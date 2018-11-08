A Salute to Veterans Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Daughters of American Revolution Muskingum Chapter is hosting the Salute to Veterans Celebration.

On Thursday, November 9th at 9 a.m. they will be in the basement of Secrest Auditorium, providing rolls, juice and coffee. At 10 a.m. they will begin the free assembly with Genesis Hospital and other area veteran groups to show appreciation.

Ellen Shaw, a member of Daughters of American Revolution Muskingum Chapter said, “Our Veterans need to know how much we appreciate the service they’ve given to their country for us and so please come and show your appreciation for them.”

Local 5th graders participated in an essay and artwork contest and the winners will be announced at the event as well as some musical groups from area high schools performing. Master Sergeant Betsy Brocklehurst will be giving a presentation on why we honor veterans.

“It means a lot because my friends were in the Vietnam War and when they came back they were not honored at all and so now we really need to step up and let all veterans know how much we appreciate what they do for us,” Shaw said.

You can call Secrest Auditorium at (740)454-6851 or visit their website for more information.