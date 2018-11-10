Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy of the New Church 27, Pingry, N.J. 6
Episcopal Academy 28, Haverford School 14
Penn Charter 41, Germantown Academy 14
Springside Chestnut Hill 41, Malvern Prep 20
PIAA Class 6A District 2/4=
Championship=
Delaware Valley 35, Hazleton Area 14
PIAA Class 6A District 3=
Semifinal=
Harrisburg 36, West Lawn Wilson 12
PIAA Class 6A District 11=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 35, Parkland 21
Emmaus 31, Easton 24
PIAA Class 6A District 12=
Semifinal=
Philadelphia Northeast 35, Philadelphia Central 0
PIAA Class 5A District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Penn Wood 44, Interboro 28
West Chester Rustin 42, Academy Park 6
PIAA Class 5A District 2/11=
Championship=
Wallenpaupack 29, East Stroudsburg South 7
PIAA Class 5A District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Cocalico 36, Solanco 0
PIAA Class 5A District 12=
Semifinal=
Gratz 14, Martin Luther King 6
PIAA Class 4A District 2=
Semifinal=
Dallas 3, Berwick 0, OT
Valley View 61, West Scranton 12
PIAA Class 4A District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Conrad Weiser 34, Gettysburg 28, OT
PIAA Class 4A District 4=
Championship=
Jersey Shore 20, Selinsgrove 17, 2OT
PIAA Class 4A District 11=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 40, Pottsville 28
Saucon Valley 42, Northwestern Lehigh 21
PIAA Class 4A District 12=
Semifinal=
Cardinal O’Hara 9, Archbishop Carroll 0
PIAA Class 3A District 1/12=
Championship=
Conwell Egan 42, New Hope-Solebury 13
PIAA Class 3A District 2=
Semifinal=
Lakeland 21, Wyoming Area 14
Scranton Prep 28, Western Wayne 0
PIAA Class 3A District 4=
Semifinal=
Danville 17, Shamokin 0
Montoursville 21, Lewisburg 17
PIAA Class 3A District 10=
Semifinal=
Grove City 26, Slippery Rock 9
Sharon 29, Mercyhurst Prep 28
PIAA Class 3A District 11=
Championship=
North Schuylkill 36, Notre Dame-Green Pond 0
PIAA Class 2A District 2=
Championship=
Dunmore 60, Susquehanna 19
Philadelphia West Catholic 34, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 33
PIAA Class 2A District 4=
Semifinal=
Mount Carmel 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14
Southern Columbia 69, Troy 16
PIAA Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Ligonier Valley 34, Bellwood-Antis 7
PIAA Class 2A District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Brockway 38, Brookville 18
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 15, Moniteau 7
PIAA Class 1A District 1/2=
Championship=
Lackawanna Trail 45, Bristol 7
PIAA Class 1A District 4=
Championship=
Muncy 9, Canton 7
PIAA Class 1A District 5=
Championship=
Shade 36, Conemaugh Township 14
PIAA Class 1A District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Homer-Center 0
Juniata Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 20
United 28, Portage Area 22
PIAA Class 1A District 10=
Championship=
Farrell 50, West Middlesex 6
PIAAC lass 1A District 11 =
Championship=
Tri-Valley 28, Williams Valley 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/