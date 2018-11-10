Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 27, Pingry, N.J. 6

Episcopal Academy 28, Haverford School 14

Penn Charter 41, Germantown Academy 14

Springside Chestnut Hill 41, Malvern Prep 20

PIAA Class 6A District 2/4=

Championship=

Delaware Valley 35, Hazleton Area 14

PIAA Class 6A District 3=

Semifinal=

Harrisburg 36, West Lawn Wilson 12

PIAA Class 6A District 11=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 35, Parkland 21

Emmaus 31, Easton 24

PIAA Class 6A District 12=

Semifinal=

Philadelphia Northeast 35, Philadelphia Central 0

PIAA Class 5A District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Penn Wood 44, Interboro 28

West Chester Rustin 42, Academy Park 6

PIAA Class 5A District 2/11=

Championship=

Wallenpaupack 29, East Stroudsburg South 7

PIAA Class 5A District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cocalico 36, Solanco 0

PIAA Class 5A District 12=

Semifinal=

Gratz 14, Martin Luther King 6

PIAA Class 4A District 2=

Semifinal=

Dallas 3, Berwick 0, OT

Valley View 61, West Scranton 12

PIAA Class 4A District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Conrad Weiser 34, Gettysburg 28, OT

PIAA Class 4A District 4=

Championship=

Jersey Shore 20, Selinsgrove 17, 2OT

PIAA Class 4A District 11=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 40, Pottsville 28

Saucon Valley 42, Northwestern Lehigh 21

PIAA Class 4A District 12=

Semifinal=

Cardinal O’Hara 9, Archbishop Carroll 0

PIAA Class 3A District 1/12=

Championship=

Conwell Egan 42, New Hope-Solebury 13

PIAA Class 3A District 2=

Semifinal=

Lakeland 21, Wyoming Area 14

Scranton Prep 28, Western Wayne 0

PIAA Class 3A District 4=

Semifinal=

Danville 17, Shamokin 0

Montoursville 21, Lewisburg 17

PIAA Class 3A District 10=

Semifinal=

Grove City 26, Slippery Rock 9

Sharon 29, Mercyhurst Prep 28

PIAA Class 3A District 11=

Championship=

North Schuylkill 36, Notre Dame-Green Pond 0

PIAA Class 2A District 2=

Championship=

Dunmore 60, Susquehanna 19

Philadelphia West Catholic 34, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 33

PIAA Class 2A District 4=

Semifinal=

Mount Carmel 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Southern Columbia 69, Troy 16

PIAA Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Ligonier Valley 34, Bellwood-Antis 7

PIAA Class 2A District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Brockway 38, Brookville 18

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 15, Moniteau 7

PIAA Class 1A District 1/2=

Championship=

Lackawanna Trail 45, Bristol 7

PIAA Class 1A District 4=

Championship=

Muncy 9, Canton 7

PIAA Class 1A District 5=

Championship=

Shade 36, Conemaugh Township 14

PIAA Class 1A District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Homer-Center 0

Juniata Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 20

United 28, Portage Area 22

PIAA Class 1A District 10=

Championship=

Farrell 50, West Middlesex 6

PIAAC lass 1A District 11 =

Championship=

Tri-Valley 28, Williams Valley 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/