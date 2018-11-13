ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A great benefit that most families in Zanesville have never heard of.

Thursday evening, Webb Financial is hosting an event at the John McIntire Library discussing the Stable Account. The Stable Account allows individuals with disabilities to save and invest money without losing their eligibility for benefit programs such as Medicaid and SSI. Ohio first started this program in June 2016.

“Individuals with disabilities are not, or used to not be allowed to put money in their name or else they lose their benefits. Like SNAP, SSI, Medicaid, and things like that. So with the passing of the ABLE Act in 2014, that has all changed. And so we’re excited to bring this to Zanesville,” said Scott Webb of Webb Financial.

Treasurer of Ohio’s Office, Nicholas Hancart, is the speaker for this event to discuss how the Stable Account allows you to save for long-term disability expenses.

“It’s a great way for family members to help save for that individual whether they’re here or not cause money will stay in the account even though the parents or grandparents might be gone,” Webb added.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and if you would like to reserve a spot, call Webb Financial at 740-454-6113.