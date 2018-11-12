Southeast Missouri State makes 14 3s, beats Quincy 102-66

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Alex Caldwell made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead six in double-figure scoring as Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 102-66 victory over Division II Quincy on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Southeast Missouri State (1-2) rebounded from back-to-back road losses to Saint Louis and Bradley. The Redhawks return to the road and begin play in the South Alabama tournament on Friday.

Mark Laros added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Southeast Missouri State, which shot 63 percent from the floor and hit 14 of 28 3-pointers. Skyler Hogan and Khalil Cuffee had 12 points apiece and Nygal Russell chipped in 10.

Demetrius Houston scored 15 points and Jah-Kobe Womack had 14 to lead Quincy.

The Redhawks had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 53-32 halftime advantage. Russell’s two free throws made it a 30-point lead with 8:43 remaining.