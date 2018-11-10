St. Nicholas Church Holiday Bazaar

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s officially the Holiday season for St. Nicholas Church.

Today, they held their Holiday Bazaar featuring baked goods, hand crafts, and raffles. Lunch was also available for purchase at the church kitchen. Church member, Mary Hecker, said a group of ladies puts this event on together every year.

“There’s about just a handful of women who put it on every year. And we’ve been doing it for over thirty years that we can remember,” Hecker said.

The ladies started setting up Friday, and all the benefits from the event will serve St. Nicholas Church. Hecker said the Bazaar helps her stay involved with the church.

“It’s something that I could do to contribute to my church,” she mentioned.

The St. Nicholas Holiday Bazaar will run again Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.