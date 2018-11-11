Sunday’s Time Schedule

by Associated Press on November 11, 2018 at 9:23 am
All Times EST
NFL

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL
Men

No. 4 Duke vs. Army, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia vs. George Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Michigan State vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Tulane, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Mississippi State vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.

No. 20 TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.

Women

No. 2 UConn vs. Ohio State, Noon

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 23 Arizona State at Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center, Fort Defiance, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. Idaho, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Dayton, 2 p.m.

No. 10 South Carolina at Alabama State, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Georgia vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.

No. 17 N.C. State vs. Kent State, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette vs. Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Duke at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

No. 24 California at Penn State, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Miami vs. Hartford, 1 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

MLS PLAYOFFS
Conference Semifinals
Second leg

Western Conference: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Eastern Conference: New York City FC at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference: Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, 12:10 p.m.

NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif., 2 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz., 2:20 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP World Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, Final: United States at Czech Republic

Golf

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

European Tour, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa

