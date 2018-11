The Ohio Department of Transportation said to expect a portion of roadway to close in the next couple of weeks.

ODOT said a tree trimming project will take place on State Route 37 in Morgan County between State Route 78 and Echo Hill Road beginning November 19.

The road will be closed in this area from 8 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. Monday through Friday.

The estimated completion date is November, 30, 2018.