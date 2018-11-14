Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 48, Hillcrest 31
Annawan 59, Sherrard 35
Argo 65, Stagg 61, OT
Batavia 76, Naperville Neuqua Valley 40
Bowen 40, Hancock 15
Carlinville 44, Williamsville 40
Casey-Westfield 56, Oblong 48
Century 55, Hardin County 16
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 56, Decatur Christian 5
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 27, Josephinum 17
Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 21
Clemente 48, Prosser 39
Dakota 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 42
DePaul College Prep 35, Addison Trail 29
Edwardsville 80, Granite City 11
Effingham St. Anthony 56, Dieterich 32
Fithian Oakwood 57, Champaign Judah Christian 26
Francis Parker 41, Senn 23
Freeport (Aquin) 57, Forreston 43
Geneva 61, Marengo 48
Goreville 67, Elverado 38
Grayslake Central 47, Richmond-Burton 41
Greenfield 48, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 40
Hamilton County 47, Massac County 41
Harrisburg 54, Gallatin County 17
Illinois Lutheran 19, Kankakee Trinity Academy 16
Jacksonville Routt 49, Pittsfield 41
Lake Park 55, St. Charles North 38
Leland 48, Westminster Christian 17
Lewistown 63, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 30
Lincoln Way Central 44, Joliet Central 43
Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, St. Ignatius 60
Lisle 52, IC Catholic 49
Litchfield 54, Nokomis 39
Maine West 48, Downers North 32
Marion 36, Vienna 32
Metamora 53, Springfield 43
Monmouth-Roseville 59, Galva 38
Monticello 60, LeRoy 25
Morgan Park Academy 49, Holy Trinity 47
Nazareth 75, Schaumburg Christian 13
Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 26
Orion 62, Monmouth United 50
Pana 55, Pawnee 6
Plainfield North 57, Coal City 26
Quincy 81, Jacksonville 20
River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Fulton 35
Riverdale 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Robinson 39, Palestine-Hutsonville 23
Rockford Auburn 40, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 17
Rockford Guilford 71, West Chicago 50
Round Lake 36, Metea Valley 29
Shawnee 37, Tamms (Egyptian) 32
St. Laurence 54, Clifton Central 24
Teutopolis 57, Newton 22
Trenton Wesclin 57, Staunton 42
Warsaw West Hancock 32, Mendon Unity 27
Wheeling 51, Proviso West 37
Willowbrook 60, Glenbard North 25
Willows 50, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 36
Alton Tournament=
Alton 52, Calhoun 48
Breese Mater Dei 58, Springfield Southeast 41
Pool Play=
Breese Central 48, Jerseyville Jersey 43, OT
Beecher Tournament=
Black Pool=
Westmont 58, Thornton Fractional North 33
Orange Pool=
Peotone 42, Illiana Christian 23
Cissna Park/Watseka Tournament=
Silver Pool=
Milford 50, Herscher 48, 2OT
Watseka (coop) 49, Momence 17
Clinton=
Stuffing Pool=
Buffalo Tri-City 41, Petersburg PORTA 36
Mt. Pulaski 47, Riverton 20
Columbia Tournament=
Greenville 48, Metro-East Lutheran 39
Lebanon 35, Waterloo 32
Dupo Tournament=
First Round=
McGivney Catholic High School 50, Valmeyer 15
Roxana 36, Dupo 25
Fairbury Prairie Tournament=
Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Pontiac 32
Mahomet-Seymour 53, East Peoria 17
Flanagan-Cornell Tournament=
Fieldcrest 45, Ottawa Marquette 37
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 50, Serena 43
Gibson City Melvin Sibley Tournament=
Bunnie Pool=
Tolono Unity 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 58, Fisher 39
Falcon Pool=
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Catlin (Salt Fork) 34
St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Gilman Iroquois West 7
Hinsdale South Tournament=
Pool A=
Oak Park River Forest 65, St. Edward 45
Plainfield South 33, Hinsdale Central 8
Illinois Math and Science Tournament=
Pool A=
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 45, Harvard 17
Ottawa 47, Aurora Math-Science 7
Pool B=
Aurora Christian 68, Normal University 16
Rosary 50, Indian Creek 28
Lexington Tournament=
Colfax Ridgeview 47, Roanoke-Benson 41
Mundelein Tournament=
Highland Park 41, Grant 36
Mundelein 44, Grayslake North 27
New Trier Tournament=
Fenwick 58, Taft 43
Loyola 71, Bogan 35
New Trier 61, Phillips 46
Paris Tournament=
Pool A=
Champaign Central 62, Eisenhower 54
Paris 59, Terre Haute North, Ind. 31
Pool B=
Charleston 88, Champaign Centennial 35
ROWVA Tournament=
Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 36
Biggsville West Central 41, Oneida (ROWVA) 38
Somonauk Tournament=
Pool A=
Newark 51, Plano 47, OT
Wheaton Academy 45, Somonauk 31
Pool B=
Sandwich 51, Aurora Central Catholic 42
Sparta Tournament=
Chester 61, Sparta 41
Red Bud 56, Steeleville 26
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 71, Trico 20
York Tournament=
Green Division =
Downers South 59, St. Francis 38
York 50, Conant 38
White Division =
Niles West 41, River Forest Trinity 31
Oswego East 50, Prospect 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/