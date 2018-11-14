Tuesday’s Scores

November 14, 2018

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 48, Hillcrest 31

Annawan 59, Sherrard 35

Argo 65, Stagg 61, OT

Batavia 76, Naperville Neuqua Valley 40

Bowen 40, Hancock 15

Carlinville 44, Williamsville 40

Casey-Westfield 56, Oblong 48

Century 55, Hardin County 16

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 56, Decatur Christian 5

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 27, Josephinum 17

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 21

Clemente 48, Prosser 39

Dakota 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 42

DePaul College Prep 35, Addison Trail 29

Edwardsville 80, Granite City 11

Effingham St. Anthony 56, Dieterich 32

Fithian Oakwood 57, Champaign Judah Christian 26

Francis Parker 41, Senn 23

Freeport (Aquin) 57, Forreston 43

Geneva 61, Marengo 48

Goreville 67, Elverado 38

Grayslake Central 47, Richmond-Burton 41

Greenfield 48, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 40

Hamilton County 47, Massac County 41

Harrisburg 54, Gallatin County 17

Illinois Lutheran 19, Kankakee Trinity Academy 16

Jacksonville Routt 49, Pittsfield 41

Lake Park 55, St. Charles North 38

Leland 48, Westminster Christian 17

Lewistown 63, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 30

Lincoln Way Central 44, Joliet Central 43

Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, St. Ignatius 60

Lisle 52, IC Catholic 49

Litchfield 54, Nokomis 39

Maine West 48, Downers North 32

Marion 36, Vienna 32

Metamora 53, Springfield 43

Monmouth-Roseville 59, Galva 38

Monticello 60, LeRoy 25

Morgan Park Academy 49, Holy Trinity 47

Nazareth 75, Schaumburg Christian 13

Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 26

Orion 62, Monmouth United 50

Pana 55, Pawnee 6

Plainfield North 57, Coal City 26

Quincy 81, Jacksonville 20

River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Fulton 35

Riverdale 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Robinson 39, Palestine-Hutsonville 23

Rockford Auburn 40, Beloit Memorial, Wis. 17

Rockford Guilford 71, West Chicago 50

Round Lake 36, Metea Valley 29

Shawnee 37, Tamms (Egyptian) 32

St. Laurence 54, Clifton Central 24

Teutopolis 57, Newton 22

Trenton Wesclin 57, Staunton 42

Warsaw West Hancock 32, Mendon Unity 27

Wheeling 51, Proviso West 37

Willowbrook 60, Glenbard North 25

Willows 50, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 36

Alton Tournament=

Alton 52, Calhoun 48

Breese Mater Dei 58, Springfield Southeast 41

Pool Play=

Breese Central 48, Jerseyville Jersey 43, OT

Beecher Tournament=

Black Pool=

Westmont 58, Thornton Fractional North 33

Orange Pool=

Peotone 42, Illiana Christian 23

Cissna Park/Watseka Tournament=

Silver Pool=

Milford 50, Herscher 48, 2OT

Watseka (coop) 49, Momence 17

Clinton=

Stuffing Pool=

Buffalo Tri-City 41, Petersburg PORTA 36

Mt. Pulaski 47, Riverton 20

Columbia Tournament=

Greenville 48, Metro-East Lutheran 39

Lebanon 35, Waterloo 32

Dupo Tournament=

First Round=

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Valmeyer 15

Roxana 36, Dupo 25

Fairbury Prairie Tournament=

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Pontiac 32

Mahomet-Seymour 53, East Peoria 17

Flanagan-Cornell Tournament=

Fieldcrest 45, Ottawa Marquette 37

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 50, Serena 43

Gibson City Melvin Sibley Tournament=

Bunnie Pool=

Tolono Unity 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 58, Fisher 39

Falcon Pool=

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Catlin (Salt Fork) 34

St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Gilman Iroquois West 7

Hinsdale South Tournament=

Pool A=

Oak Park River Forest 65, St. Edward 45

Plainfield South 33, Hinsdale Central 8

Illinois Math and Science Tournament=

Pool A=

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 45, Harvard 17

Ottawa 47, Aurora Math-Science 7

Pool B=

Aurora Christian 68, Normal University 16

Rosary 50, Indian Creek 28

Lexington Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 47, Roanoke-Benson 41

Mundelein Tournament=

Highland Park 41, Grant 36

Mundelein 44, Grayslake North 27

New Trier Tournament=

Fenwick 58, Taft 43

Loyola 71, Bogan 35

New Trier 61, Phillips 46

Paris Tournament=

Pool A=

Champaign Central 62, Eisenhower 54

Paris 59, Terre Haute North, Ind. 31

Pool B=

Charleston 88, Champaign Centennial 35

ROWVA Tournament=

Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 36

Biggsville West Central 41, Oneida (ROWVA) 38

Somonauk Tournament=

Pool A=

Newark 51, Plano 47, OT

Wheaton Academy 45, Somonauk 31

Pool B=

Sandwich 51, Aurora Central Catholic 42

Sparta Tournament=

Chester 61, Sparta 41

Red Bud 56, Steeleville 26

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 71, Trico 20

York Tournament=

Green Division =

Downers South 59, St. Francis 38

York 50, Conant 38

White Division =

Niles West 41, River Forest Trinity 31

Oswego East 50, Prospect 41

