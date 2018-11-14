Turkeys donated to Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The freezers at Christ’s Table are stuffed with turkeys thanks to one local organization.

The Y-Bridge Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation distributed over 200 birds between the Salvation Army and Christ’s Table. Fundraising Chairperson Melissa Spring said they spent November fundraising so that they could give back this holiday season.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all those schools in Muskingum County that donated,” said Spring. “We were able to raise $2,280 with local businesses also and with the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Y-Bridge Longbeards Chapter.”

Spring said the group has been donating turkeys to Christ’s Table for 21 years and that getting to drop off the turkeys each year is an awesome feeling.

“It took a little while to get here but we just enjoy helping people in our community and this is our community project that we do for Thanksgiving,” said Spring.

Spring wants to say a special thank you to Walmart, Reisbecks, and all the schools that made donations to their project.