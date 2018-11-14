WADA: Scott wasn’t bullied but more interviews needed

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s review of allegations that athletes’ representative Beckie Scott was mistreated found no bullying had taken place but that further inquiries are needed.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the agency would like to hear from more people present at the September meeting where Scott claimed she was mistreated. Scott disagreed with a decision to reinstate Russia’s suspended anti-doping agency.

Members of the WADA executive committee, which met Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, concluded that a broader investigation into WADA’s culture was not needed “but that legal advice be sought by the Agency to help in determining a path forward.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chairman Edwin Moses sent a letter to WADA leaders suggesting the agency look into whether it fosters an open environment in which the best interests of clean sport are pursued.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports