Water Problems In Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Water Department says some customers may not have service today (Tuesday) or may have low water pressure. Director Don Madden says due to a mechanical problem at the well field the county water tanks are low. He says most of the customers affected are east of the Muskingum River, but some customers along Dresden Road also have little or no service. Madden says he expects pumping of water to resume around 10:00 am and once service is restored there will be a boil advisory in effect until further notice.