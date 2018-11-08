Weather Discussion

THURSDAY 11/8:

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Arriving Late. Not as Cold. Low 36

FRIDAY: AM Rain. PM Scat’d Rain Showers. Cloudy & Chilly. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Low 25

DISCUSSION:

Good Evening Southeast Ohio!

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight with temperatures, while still cold, not as cold as last night. Lows will likely approach the mid 30s by midnight before becoming stable into tomorrow morning.

An upper level disturbance will sweep across the Midwest and combine with a low pressure system developing in the Tennessee Valley to return rain to the region late tonight into tomorrow morning. At the onset of rain, some locations may be cold enough for precipitation to begin as a rain/snow mix before all of SE Ohio transitions to rain by the morning commute. We will likely be much drier heading into the afternoon and evening but at least a few rain showers will continue as highs only warm into the mid 40s. Around a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain will be possible through Friday evening with the majority of rainfall coming in the morning.

As lingering rain showers continue Friday night, lows will approach the mid 20s transitioning the rain to all snow. In fact we could see a few snow showers early tomorrow night into Saturday morning before we dry back up into Saturday afternoon. Very little to no snow accumulations are expected. Sunshine will return Saturday but highs will struggle to warm into the upper 30s as cold air is reinforced by winds aloft. Also look for wind chill values in the teens Saturday morning with westerly winds around 10-15 mph. A cold Veterans Day parade is on the way in Downtown Zanesville with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s!

More sunshine will return for Veterans Day helping boost highs back into the lower 40s before another shot of cold air arrives for early next week dropping highs back into the 30s by Tuesday!

Have a Great Night!

-Nathan

