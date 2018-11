Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama vs. The Citadel, Noon

No. 2 Clemson vs. Duke, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Syracuse, Bronx, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Georgia vs. UMass, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Ohio State at Maryland, Noon

No. 9 Washington State vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

No. 10 LSU vs. Rice, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 UCF vs. No. 19 Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 18 Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Utah State at Colorado State, 2 p.m.

No. 15 Florida vs. Idaho, Noon

No. 16 Penn State at Rutgers, Noon

No. 17 Washington vs. Oregon State, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

No. 21 Utah at Colorado, 1:30 p.m.

No. 22 Boston College at Florida State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon

No. 25 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, Noon

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 8 Villanova vs. Furman, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Kansas State vs. Northern Iowa or Pennsylvania at UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan vs. George Washington at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 24 Marquette vs. Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Women

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 DePaul at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, 2 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 6 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon State vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa vs. N.C. Central, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Minnesota vs. San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Ford EcoBoost 300 Qualifying, Homestead, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

Golf

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.

PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, Sydney

Sunday NFL

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 10 Kentucky vs. VMI, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA

No. 18 Michigan vs. Providence or South Carolina at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1:30 or 4 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. TBA at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., TBA

Women

No. 3 Oregon vs. Buffalo, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Coppin State, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland at No. 10 South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Tennessee vs. Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 17 N.C. State vs. Radford, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Syracuse vs. Bucknell, 2 p.m.

No. 21 South Florida vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona State at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 California vs. Pacific, 5 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

Golf

