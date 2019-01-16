2019 Port Authority Projects Underway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Port Authority Board is outlining their projects for 2019.

The board is looking to help businesses that are looking to potentially expand, as well as planning on developing a 200 acre new National Road Business Park east of Zanesville.

Executive Director Matt Abbott said, “This year is looking to be pretty promising. We had a very successful 2018 and when I say we, we’re talking about our business community. We’re just kind of an insulator and assist where we can in a lot of projects that take place in our community. We see a lot of momentum and we see a lot of good things coming in 2019.”

The board’s first priority is to keep businesses in the community while working on marketing the Zanesville community to attract new companies. They plan to focus on new projects in the community and look through local, state, and federal programs to see what can help local companies with their new and upcoming projects.

“We pride ourselves on getting out there in our business community. We try to meet with our top 50 employers, our top 50 employers are based on employment numbers So we’ll have touches with those folks to see what projects and plans they have for each individual business,” Abbott said.

If you are interested in contacting the Port Authority Board about a possible new project, visit their website or give them a call at (740) 455-0742.