ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was all about celebrating diversity through food this afternoon at Zane State College.

It was the 27th Annual Ethnic Food Fair where people had the chance to sample Russian, Italian, Korean and Soul food. Zane State Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Marco Adornetto said the students have been working hard the past few months preparing for the event.

“I let the second year students decide what cuisines they want to do and then from there we go on and break the menus down, we test them and try them and make sure they’re good.”

Adornetto said the fair not only serves as a teaching moment for the culinary students, but as a way to honor Joyce Smith and bring the community together.

“This was started by Joyce Smith like 27 years ago, this is my 26th, and Joyce is gone but she started a great legacy and this is all about Joyce, and what a great opportunity for the community to come out and get together for Martin Luther King day,” said Adornetto.

All of the proceeds from the Ethnic Food Fair go to the Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, which honors Smith’s dedication to the advancement of minority students and to raise awareness of minority issues.