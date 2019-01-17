ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Calling all local artists!

The Zanesville Museum of Art said they are now accepting entries for the 74th Ohio Annual Exhibition. Executive Director Laine Snyder said any artist over the age of 18 that has created an original piece of art in the last two years is invited to apply. She said the exhibition is all about celebrating state and local artists.

“This is one of the largest exhibitions we do here that celebrates contemporary Ohio artist, so we’re thrilled,” said Snyder. “We have around 400 artists apply to be included in the exhibition each year.”

Snyder said there are eight different categories artists can enter including painting, ceramics, and photography. She said part of what makes the showcase so unique is that it is a juried exhibition with awards given out. Snyder said this year’s juror is Elizabeth Brown from the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio Reese-Peters House.

“She considers all the artwork that comes in, the applicants, and then puts together this really exceptional show,” said Snyder. “She also has the privilege of selecting the award winners.”

Snyder said awards will be given out for each of the eight categories along with a best of show award issued to one exceptional artist. Snyder said entry forms for the exhibition can be found on the Zanesville Museum of Art website or picked up at the museum. She said the deadline for entries is April 5th.