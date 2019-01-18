AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|42
|30
|9
|3
|0
|63
|146
|116
|Bridgeport
|42
|22
|14
|4
|2
|50
|129
|130
|Lehigh Valley
|39
|21
|15
|1
|2
|45
|135
|123
|Springfield
|40
|18
|14
|5
|3
|44
|140
|131
|WB/Scranton
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|126
|119
|Providence
|40
|18
|16
|6
|0
|42
|129
|119
|Hartford
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|119
|128
|Hershey
|40
|18
|20
|0
|2
|38
|102
|130
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|48
|123
|111
|Utica
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|138
|149
|Syracuse
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|137
|105
|Toronto
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|138
|140
|Binghamton
|43
|19
|20
|4
|0
|42
|116
|144
|Cleveland
|38
|18
|15
|4
|1
|41
|113
|127
|Laval
|40
|17
|17
|3
|3
|40
|109
|115
|Belleville
|42
|18
|22
|2
|0
|38
|124
|141
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|40
|23
|13
|3
|1
|50
|146
|117
|Iowa
|40
|21
|12
|4
|3
|49
|135
|116
|Grand Rapids
|41
|21
|13
|3
|4
|49
|126
|125
|Texas
|38
|21
|12
|3
|2
|47
|137
|113
|Milwaukee
|41
|19
|15
|6
|1
|45
|107
|115
|San Antonio
|40
|21
|18
|1
|0
|43
|107
|111
|Rockford
|41
|16
|17
|3
|5
|40
|93
|117
|Manitoba
|38
|17
|18
|2
|1
|37
|96
|118
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|34
|22
|8
|1
|3
|48
|114
|86
|San Diego
|36
|20
|11
|2
|3
|45
|131
|119
|Tucson
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|117
|106
|Bakersfield
|36
|18
|15
|2
|1
|39
|110
|104
|Colorado
|35
|17
|14
|3
|1
|38
|101
|112
|Stockton
|38
|16
|19
|3
|0
|35
|133
|156
|Ontario
|34
|11
|17
|4
|2
|28
|105
|139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
|Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT
Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Belleville 2
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2
San Diego 2, Texas 1
|Friday’s Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.