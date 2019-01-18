AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on January 18, 2019 at 10:05 am
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte423093063146116
Bridgeport4222144250129130
Lehigh Valley3921151245135123
Springfield4018145344140131
WB/Scranton4019164143126119
Providence4018166042129119
Hartford3918172240119128
Hershey4018200238102130
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rochester3823132048123111
Utica4322173148138149
Syracuse3721132145137105
Toronto3919153243138140
Binghamton4319204042116144
Cleveland3818154141113127
Laval4017173340109115
Belleville4218222038124141
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4023133150146117
Iowa4021124349135116
Grand Rapids4121133449126125
Texas3821123247137113
Milwaukee4119156145107115
San Antonio4021181043107111
Rockford411617354093117
Manitoba381718213796118
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose34228134811486
San Diego3620112345131119
Tucson3420103144117106
Bakersfield3618152139110104
Colorado3517143138101112
Stockton3816193035133156
Ontario3411174228105139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

