AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte433094064149120
Bridgeport4323144252133133
Lehigh Valley4122152248143131
Springfield4219145447144133
Providence4219166145134124
WB/Scranton4219184143133129
Hartford4119182242125136
Hershey4119200240107133
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rochester4024132151130118
Utica4523183150145157
Syracuse3822132147142108
Toronto4020153245142143
Cleveland4019164143118132
Laval4218173443114120
Binghamton4419214042119149
Belleville4419232040132148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Grand Rapids4323133453132126
Chicago4123134151148120
Iowa4222134351144124
Texas4021143247140119
Milwaukee4219166145107118
San Antonio4121191043108115
Rockford431718354297122
Manitoba3918182139100119
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose35238135011687
Tucson3621113146122113
San Diego3720122345133125
Bakersfield3820152143121110
Colorado3718153140108117
Stockton4017194038141163
Ontario3612184230113148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 3

Utica 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT

Laval 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Ontario 6, Iowa 5

Colorado 7, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 4, OT

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Cleveland 5, Laval 4, SO

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse at Binghamton, ppd.

Toronto 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 4, Ontario 2

Springfield 3, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Stockton 4, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

